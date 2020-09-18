There's at least one more collaboration between Japanese streetwear icon NIGO's fashion label Human Made and Adidas releasing before the year's end.

Similar to previous projects between the two, the next drop draws inspiration from Adidas and NIGO's personal archives for the collaborative Tokio Solar HM shoe. The model takes design cues from the Tokio trainer that debuted in 1962 for the '64 Olympic Games in Tokyo. "The theme is Tokyo and the inspiration is from Japan in the 80s," NIGO tells Complex. Despite the inspiration on the design, NIGO assures that this release will be a regional exclusive.

The Human Made x Adidas Tokio Solar boasts a Primeknit upper that's paired with the signature Human Made logo stamped on the heel, which sits atop a Boost midsole. Further celebrating the inspiration behind the shoe, NIGO has tapped actor Toranosuke Nakamura for the campaign to display the traditional Japanese art form of Kabuki.

"The kimono with the sneaker actually fit pretty nicely together," NIGO tells Complex. "Also, the model is my friend who is a real Kabuki actor."

Human Made's Adidas Tokio Solar collab will launch on the Adidas Confirmed app in the U.S. on Sept. 25 while a second drop is set to take place on Nov. 25.