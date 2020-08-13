Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. Legendary sneaker designer Steven Smith joins the crew to talk about his current role as the Design Director for Kanye West's Yeezy line, his history creating the Reebok Instapump Fury, New Balance's dad sneakers, and getting fired from Nike.

Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? We launched an app for that. Download the Sole Collector app now!: https://solecollector.com/app