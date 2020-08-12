A few of this year's most coveted sneaker releases are restocking soon thanks to charity site sneakertrees.org, a Shopify store hosted by the e-commerce platform's chief technology officer, Jean-Michel Lemieux.

As part of the latest "Get Back On Your Feet" flash sale, the site will offer Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunks, Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 Lows, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon" as well as the Nike Dunk Low in "University Red," "Brazil," and "Champ Colors" iterations and more, all at their original retail prices. 140 pairs in total will be available.

Proceeds from the sales of these sneakers will be donated to the charities Shoes That Fit in the U.S. and The Kickback in Canada, which provide footwear and apparel to underserved communities in their respective countries.

There will be two opportunities to cop from the "Get Back On Your Feet" flash sale at sneakertrees.org, with the first happening on Aug. 14 in the AM. The second drop date has not yet been announced. Updates for both will be available via Lemieux's Twitter.

The CTO often engages with sneaker bot developers, a group Shopify is constantly seeking to thwart, on social media. His charity sale, which will bring some of the year's most hyped sneakers back at their original prices, is another part of that effort.