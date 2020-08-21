The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Josh Luber, the co-founder of the StockX, a stock market for sneakers and a user-friendly platform to buy and sell products like we've never seen before. In recent years the company received an evaluation of over $1 billion dollars. Josh takes the guys through his story going all the way back to his time at IBM to present day, and his belief in the future resale market for sports trading cards.