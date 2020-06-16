On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we have a "David vs Goliath" battle! In one corner he is the co-founder of one of the largest online sneaker marketplaces in the world, StockX's very own Josh Luber is here to battle! And in the other corner, he is the biggest competitor we've had so far, literally! Standing in at 6 foot 8 inches tall, center for the Charlotte Hornets, Bismak Biyombo is here to throw down in the sneaker gauntlet! Enjoy the battle and let us know who you think won this battle!