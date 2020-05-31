With his star power and influence firmly reestablished following the airing of the 10-part documentary The Last Dance, Michael Jordan is using his mighty platform to speak out against racism and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd.

Jordan issued a statement through Jordan Brand's social channels Sunday evening. "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," he said. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

As highlighted in The Last Dance, Jordan has been criticized in the past for his lack of action in relation to issues of social justice in the black community. However, he's been more willing to use his voice in recent years.

“I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background," he said in a July 2016 statement following the murders of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. "So I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late. I know this country is better than that, and I can no longer stay silent."