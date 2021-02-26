Winston Duke, best known for his standout performances in Black Panther and Jordan Peele’s Us, is set to portray political activist Marcus Garvey in a new film.

Deadline reports that Duke will play Garvey in Amazon Studios’ Marked Man, based on Colin Grant’s biography Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey. The movie is written by British actor/playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah and will be directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu.

Duke is expected to be joined by a cast that could include Jesse Williams and DeWanda Wise, both of whom are in talks to star. Duke, a Marvel Cinematic Universe standout who also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, last showed up in the Mark Wahlberg-starring action-comedy Spenser Confidential.

Marked Man will be set in the 1920s and follow a young Black man who joins the FBI, only to later infiltrate Garvey’s organization, the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League. Matt Jackson and Mark Gordon will produce, with Kwei-Armah among the executive producers.

Dosunmu has previously made music videos for a number of artists including Isaac Hayes and Common, and he made his critically acclaimed feature debut in 2011 with Restless City. Aside from Marked Man, he is also helming Netflix’s Lena Waithe-produced film Beauty. Kwei-Armah, meanwhile, has been busy at work on Spike Lee’s upcoming musical based around Viagra.