The Rugrats will return to the small screen later this year.

Nickelodeon announced the news during ViacomCBS’ investor day Wednesday, confirming the CGI-animated revival will premiere on Paramount+ with its original cast of characters and the voices behind them. Variety reports E.G. Daily will reprise her role as Tommy Pickles, and will be joined by Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).

An exact premiere date for the Rugrats reboot has not been announced, but the Paramount+ streaming service is set to launch on March 4. The series will debut 30 years after the original animated series premiered on Nickelodeon. Since then, the series has become a pop culture phenomenon that has expanded into toys, comics, video games, and feature films.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, the president of Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

You can check out the Rugrats revival trailer above.

ViacomCBS previously announced that a live-action Rugrats movie was also in the works. David Bowers (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) reportedly signed on to direct the project from Paramount Pictures. The studio has not confirmed the film’s release date.