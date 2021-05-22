Shanna Moakler is taking more shots at the Kardashians.

During a brief interview with TMZ this week, the former Miss USA was pressed about the family drama involving her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The cameraman specifically asked Moakler about her estranged relationship with her and Barker’s children—17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, who recently called Moakler an absentee mother.

Moakler told the outlet that the comments were “heartbreaking,” and suggested Barker and Kourtney’s relationship was to blame for her kids’ sudden turn.

“It’s every mother’s worst nightmare, honestly,” she said alongside her current boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “We just had dinner with our kids and all their friends three weeks ago, so you know, this all started since my ex started dating a certain person.”

Moakler was then asked about her long-standing claims that Barker had an affair with Kim Kardashian while they were married—an allegation that both Kim and Barker have consistently denied. The 46-year-old shot down the claims that she was simply jealous of the Kardashians and had no real evidence of Kim and Barker’s alleged relationship.

“I don’t have any jealousy. I divorced for a reason. I’m confident in what my reasons were,” she said. “People just don’t divorce or breakup their families for no reason at all, or for a rumor. I’ve had third-parties—even Aubrey O’Day has confirmed what I already knew, and I’ve learned even more.”

She continued: “My family’s broken now because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister [Kourtney] in the family, so yay for me.”

Moakler went on to say she doesn’t care about Barker or Kourtney “in any capacity,” and insisted she is now focused on her happy relationship. When asked what message she would send to Kim and Kourtney, Moakler replied, “Thanks for destroying my family, twice.”