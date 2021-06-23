If you’re compelled by the thought of a prosthetics-improved dating show, and/or are just entrenched in all things furry, Sexy Beasts is certain to become a top contender for your attention.

On Wednesday, a trailer for the new reality series from Netflix was unveiled, fittingly opening with a person meticulously disguised as an anthropomorphic panda telling her date they want to get married and have babies before turning 26.

Image via Netflix

“Do you have health insurance?” the panda wonders, prompting a less-than-enthused reaction from the date, who is disguised as a bull.

Ahead of the trailer’s debut, Variety’s Manori Ravindran revealed that Netflix had given a two-season order to the show, which is narrated by comedian/actor Rob Delaney of Catastrophe and Hobbs & Shaw fame.

Image via Netflix

The Lion TV-produced reality show tasks singles with the responsibility of embarking on blind dates while transformed into various animals (and mythical creatures) using top-quality prosthetics. As some will have already assumed at this point in the article, Sexy Beasts is indeed based on an existing televisual experiment, Lion TV’s BBC Three series circa 2014.

Image via Netflix

If that doesn’t set it up well enough for you, here’s the official synopsis, straight from Netflix: “Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!”

Sexy Beasts launches in the U.S. on July 21. While you wait, you might as well dive into the pre-release commentary: