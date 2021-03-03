Tim Allen shocked people who have never watched a second of a Tim Allen sitcom by revealing that he was a conservative on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. The star of Last Man Standing and Home Improvement explained his worldview to the fellow comic and host, noting that he got a kick out of Donald Trump’s penchant to make people angry.

Allen said the roots of his conservatism came after he started making good money. He didn’t like that a significant portion of his income was taken in taxes by an entity that was largely unanswerable to him.

“I had this silent partner that just took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it,” he said. “I’m a fiscal conservative, that’s it.”

Allen has worked with Disney for decades, where several more vocal and further-right stars have landed in hot water for sharing their views. Maron asked how Allen has avoided the fate of actors like Gina Carano in spite of holding similarly conservative views. Allen said he gets by by not evangelizing his beliefs.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” said Allen. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”

Allen went on to say that seeing those sort-of preachers upset over the actions of President Trump brought him a vicarious thrill.

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

Allen added that he was on good personal terms with just about every president who has served during his time in the spotlight. He said he considered the Clintons friends, but did not believe the former first lady should be president.

“In the end, you go the other direction,” he added. “There’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait ’til the next election.”

Overall, Allen shared a deep distrust of the government. He said that he’s noticed politicians are no longer held to account for spreading entirely fabricated stories.

“There’s nobody watching the store. There’s people in high positions that out and out just make shit up and they kinda look around and realize that there’s no penalty for that,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Allen talked about his somewhat infamous 1978 arrest for running cocaine. The comedian, who has been fully sober for over two decades, told Maron what it was like to serve his time.

“I just shut up and did what I was told,” he said. “It was the first time ever I did what I was told and played the game … I learned literally how to live day by day. And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up.”

He noted that his father was killed by a driver when he was a child, and he looks back on the years before he got clean with shame.

“I look back on those things, this is sober guy stuff, I had so much shame at the things that I did … especially driving people around,” he said. “Coming from a dad that was killed that way, it’s difficult to get past it.”

That wasn’t what the wider internet focused on, however. Allen’s admission of conservatism and Trump support was enough to kick Twitter into high gear.