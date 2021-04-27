Being a huge movie star could easily give someone an inflated ego, but not Adam Sandler. The actor and comedian have always seemed down to earth, and a new viral TikTok of Sandler proves that point.

The TikTok in question is of security footage from a crowded IHOP where Sandler was trying to get breakfast. The user wrote in the caption that she didn’t even recognize him as she told Sandler that it would be a 30 minute wait time before he could be seated.

“Pleaseee come back,” Dayanna Rodas captioned the now-viral TikTok. “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.”

Sandler was super chill about not being seated, which was probably the main reason why Rodas didn’t recognize him. That and him being somewhat incognito with his mask on also probably played into it as well. The comments under the TikTok also highlighted how calm and cool Sandler was.

“Doubt he was mad he didn’t get preferential treatment, he’s always so chill,” one commentator said. “I used to serve him regularly,” another said. “Never served a nicer person.”

Adam Sandler has always been a good guy. The comedian went viral a few months back for paying homage to his character in Happy Gilmore on its 25th anniversary.

It’s always a good day when we get wholesome Sandler content.