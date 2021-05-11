Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, in A24’s medieval fantasy story The Green Knight.

The film, helmed by Ain’t Them Bodies Saints and A Ghost Story director David Lowery, was originally set to make its global debut at the 2020 edition of the South by Southwest festival. Thanks to the pandemic, however, those premiere plans were scrapped and the film was held until this summer.

Patel is joined in the cast by Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Sarita Choudhury, and Kate Dickie.

Image via A24

Up top, catch the new trailer. And below, peep the film’s official synopsis, straight from A24:

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

The Green Knight hits theaters on July 30.

As Lowery explained in an A24 podcast interview in May of last year, the version of The Green Knight that would have been shown at SXSW last year wasn’t a final cut. The pandemic-inspired shutdown of many major releases, Lowery added at the time, allowed him and his team to “take a breather” and sit with the movie while awaiting a new release strategy.

Lowery previously worked with A24 on the aforementioned A Ghost Story, a supernatural drama starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara that was released to widespread acclaim in 2017. Lowery wrote and directed the film, ultimately taking home several prizes on the independent circuit including honors from the Fantasia Film Festival and the National Board of Review.