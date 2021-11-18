Another show on the Black Mafia Family is coming to Starz.

The network has announced a BMF documentary series, with 50 Cent attached as executive producer, Deadline reports. The eight-episode project will be produced by G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, with Shan Nicholson as showrunner and director, with Chris Frierson also directing.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF—Blowing Money Fast,” the rapper said.

Starz’s scripted BMF has been a hit for the network, averaging 6.5 million viewers per episode. The show follows the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) and was developed by 50. The season finale is set to air on Nov. 21 and it’s been renewed for a second season.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz said.

In a recent interview with Complex, Fif explained he bought the rights to the BMF project about six-and-a-half years ago, and sold it to Starz two years later. “BMF is a more intense version of Power to me. Power is a fictional story and it’s based on some of the things that I experienced in my upbringing. It makes it even easier to go into the ’90s with Raising Kanan because that period is more like the Golden Era.”