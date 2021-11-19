Paramount+ released a teaser for the upcoming movie South Park: Post Covid featuring a look at Kyle and Stan as adults.

Post Covid was announced less than a month ago with nothing more than a release date. This teaser doesn’t provide much info in terms of plot, aside from the visual proof that Kyle and Stan are considerably older, and looking to reconnect.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Post Covid is set 40 years later and finds the kids as grown ups who must come together to solve a problem not revealed in the teaser. The concept of their first film with Paramount+ falls in line with the vision of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for these standalone projects.

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone told THR. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

The second made-for-TV movie is expected to come out in December.

Parker and Stone inked a new deal with ViacomCBS worth a reported $900 million earlier this year that extends their show until 2027, and presumably into 30 seasons. The duo is also expected to drop 14 originals films, with two coming out each year. HBO Max continues to own exclusive streaming rights for South Park as part of a reported $500 million signed in 2019.

This will not be their first foray into broaching the topic of COVID-19 and the pandemic. South Park: Pandemic Special was released in 2020, and earned them an Emmy nomination.

South Park: Post Covid will launch on Paramount+ on Nov. 25 until then check out the new teaser up top.