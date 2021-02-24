For anyone fiending for Season 4 of FX’s Snowfall, we hope you’re ready. The series returns tonight, Feb. 24, at 10 PM ET for a two(!) episode premiere. Season 4 picks up not too far after the intense Season 3 ending, and as you can see in the exclusive Season 4 sneak peek up above, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is back in the world, getting acclimated with the success of his business.

With the perfect soundtrack, we see Franklin (cane in hand) making his way back to the club, seeing how his paper trail has grown, as well as one of the hordes of cash he’s earned chilling in the back. The way Idris plays this role, you feel everything—the joy of his organization continue to succeed, but also knowing that, for things to stay this fruitful, bad days are surely on the way. There’s a lot going on in this quick clip, and the only way you can find out where this road turns for Franklin and company is to tune into Snowfall’s Season 4 premiere tonight (Feb. 24) on FX.

Check out this Snowfall Season 4 synopsis.