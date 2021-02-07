The Saturday Night Live cast is back with another cold open.

This time, SNL started off the episode by spoofing Super Bowl LV pregame coverage and what to expect from the telecast given the pandemic and racial and political divisions. Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, and Mikey Day were hosts, where they talked about the NFL’s commitment to inclusivity by mentioning the other channels that would be showing the game. Then they showed commercials that presented both sides of various issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement, coronavirus, and anti-vaxxers.

Aidy Bryant played both coaches of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Later, everyone gave their predictions on the outcome of the game.

This week’s cold open comes one week after Kate McKinnon hosted a gloomy roundtable taking stock of the situation in America right now. In the fake talk show called What Still Works?, McKinnon cast about wildly hoping to hit on one aspect of American life that wasn’t in complete disarray. The device allowed SNL to catch up rapidly on an insane month of headlines that included a riot at the Capitol and mask off moments for Wall Street (in the midst of that whole global pandemic).

“It’s a New Year and we have a new president so some things should work, but do they?” McKinnon asked, desperately.



Levy and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers hyped up their appearance on SNL earlier in the week, with promos that saw Bridgers refusing to “yes, and” the prompts of Aidy Bryant. The songwriter shut down the idea of playing “hilarious” songs and then brushed off Levy when he asked to have a song written about him.