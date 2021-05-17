After a 2020 where many of us haven’t seen the inside of a movie theater, it’s amazing to see that The historic G.I. Joe franchise returns. For those who don’t know, the origin story of Snake Eyes, aka everyone’s favorite ninja from the G.I. Joe series (who will be portrayed by recent fav Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen) is set to hit the silver screen, potentially making it hot at the box office this summer. Paramount Pictures’ Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will debut in theaters, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on July 23, 2021, and the trailer dropped during the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier tonight.

This G.I. Joe spin-off has everything: big guns, flipping cars, a warrior being taught the ways of a clan, and ultimately, the journey to Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow bringing the ruckus. Set to thunderous percussion and ASAP Ferg proclamations, this feels like a moment. Golding and company definitely appear to be bringing it, but we’ll have to wait until July 23 to hit theaters and experience this one for ourselves.

Check out the Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins teaser trailer up above, then check out the official synopsis (and some photos) below!