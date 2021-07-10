Sharon Stone has finally addressed those RMR dating rumors.

On Thursday, TMZ caught up with the 63-year-old actress in Beverly Hills and brought up her reported romance with RMR—the reclusive rapper who is 38 years her junior.

“Hey, Sharon, is it true you’re dating RMR, the rapper?” the cameraman asked. Stone immediately burst out laughing and simply replied, “Nope.”

The actress’ 21-year-old son, Roan, was equally amused, telling the paparazzo: “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

The laughter abruptly came to a halt after another photographer fell in the parking lot as he was trying to get a picture of the Basic Instinct star. Stone quickly rushed over to the man and helped him get back on his feet.

“You’re an angel,” the TMZ photog said.

Dating rumors began swirling earlier this month after Stone and RMR were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles. The two reportedly hung out well-known hot spots, including Delilah and The Highlight Room, where they were spotted packing on the PDA.

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told Page Six. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.”

The insider said RMR, who keeps his identity under wraps, “respects” Stone and “thinks she’s cool as fuck.” The two have allegedly been getting to know each other over the past several months and have developed a “unique friendship.”

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out,” the source added. “They’re having a great time together. They’re on the same frequency.”