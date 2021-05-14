Seth Rogen has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Ted Cruz, and he doubled down on his comments in a new interview with Stephen Colbert.

After asking about Rogen’s marijuana company Houseplant, Colbert brought up Rogen’s latest comments directed at Cruz, specifically when he called him a “white supremacist fascist.” Rogen insisted it wasn’t quite a feud between them, however.

“Feud implies equal ground,” Rogen said. “If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling at that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”

Continuing his thoughts, he reiterated that he believes Cruz, who bailed on Texas as thousands were without power amid winter storms, is a facist asshole who parroted unfounded claims of election fraud.

“He denies the reality of the election. His words cause people to die, and I'm making jokes about it," the actor/writer/producer added. "Is that a feud? I don't know. To me, it doesn't seem like a feud. To me, it seems like I'm pointing out the fact that he is a terrible man whose words have resulted in death."

Colbert suggested that Rogen sits down with Cruz, who is against the legalization of marijuana, for a weed-assisted chat. "It would be beneficial to him because it would be humanizing in some way," Seth said, laughing off the idea.

In another part of his interview, the author of the new memoir Yearbook and marijuana advocate spoke about the time he and Judd Apatow spoke with Tom Cruise about religion. “It involved aliens and volcanoes and hydrogen bombs,” Rogen said, clearly referring to Cruise’s involvement with the Church of Scientology.

Watch both portions of Rogen’s appearance on the show above.