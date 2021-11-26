Seth Rogen took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal what happens when you try to mess with him online.

“A lot of people come at me and talk shit on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go fuck themselves privately,” Rogen wrote. “It’s a lot more fun.”

Rogen’s remarks arrived hours after he engaged in a back-and-forth with YouTube star Casey Neistat, who also took to social media on Wednesday to share that his car had been burglarized in Los Angeles. “So our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world shithole of a city,” Neistat wrote. “but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the motherfucker but they got all of our stolen goods back.”

From there, Rogen joined the conversation, reminding Neistat that burglaries are a part of life in the “big city.”

“Dude, I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here,” he responded. “Don’t leave anything valuable in [your car]. It’s called living in a big city.”

Seth continued, “You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.”

As The Wrap points out, some people called Rogen out for what they called his “priviledge,” though Rogen has yet to respond to the mini-backlash.