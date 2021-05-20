Adult Swim revealed Wednesday that Rick and Morty spinoff series The Vindicators is in the works, TheWrap reports. The show will follow Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob, as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty.

The Vindicators will be one of four mini-spinoff series based on characters from or inspired by four of the network’s more popular shows: Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and the aforementioned Rick and Morty.

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said. “These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”

Based on the Donald Faison-created smooth-talking character from Robot Chicken, Alabama Jackson centers around a time-traveler who always seems to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. In AquaDonk Side Pieces, viewers will find out what became of Aqua Teen Hunger Force side characters and villains, such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell: The Animated Series marks the Season 5 return of the workplace comedy set in hell.

Each spinoff series will consist of eight to 10 episodes, and be available across digital platforms.