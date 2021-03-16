Early Tuesday morning, a litany of pop culture news writers were notified via email of a press release alleging that King of Staten Island and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was now a co-founder and co-CEO of a production company. In the press release, it was further alleged that Davidson had previously been a “silent partner” in the endeavor.

Bizarrely tucked into the press release was the claim that Davidson was now married to a woman named Michelle, described in the press release as a “childhood friend” who was now a founding partner in the company.

After many expressed cautious skepticism about the press release’s claims, an attorney for Davidson has confirmed with Complex that the press release is indeed “completely false” and is now under investigation.

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” Davidson’s attorney said in a statement provided to Complex via email on Tuesday. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

Prior to the attorney’s comments, a statement from PR Newswire was sent out advising journalists and other readers to “disregard” the initial press release which has now been proven to be false.

Davidson, who’s refrained from maintaining a social media presence in recent years, has a number of noteworthy projects on the horizon including James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and the Vietnam War drama The Things They Carried, the latter of which is based on a book by Tim O’Brien. The Tickets to My Downfall skit star is also set for Ian Edelman’s upcoming American Sole alongside Bad Bunny, Offset, Camila Mendes, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.