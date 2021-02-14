As promised, an official trailer has been released for Zack Snyder’s R-rated four-hour cut of Justice League on Valentine’s Day.

The trailer features Darkseid, who wasn’t included in the 2017 film’s theatrical release. Jared Leto’s Joker also makes an appearance in the trailer for the extended film.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter back in May of 2020.

Snyder’s Justice League, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen, and J.K. Simmons, will land on HBO Max next month on March 18.

Until then, check out the trailer up top.