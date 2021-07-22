Given that Oct. 22 does indeed still feel (very) far away, it’s nice of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures to come through with a lengthy new trailer for Dune.

The new take on Frank Herbert’s novel, directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 auteur Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a character Dune enthusiasts will note was previously played by Kyle MacLachlan in the David Lynch adaptation in 1984.

The heir to the noble House Atreides, Paul—who’s haunted by visions of a mysterious girl—is called to leave his childhood home behind for a new life on an extremely dangerous planet. There, Chalamet’s character must confront his deepest fears while in pursuit of his true destiny.