Outlaw Nat Love, played by Jonathan Majors, is out for revenge in Netflix’s upcoming western The Harder They Fall.

A new teaser for the film, directed by Jeymes Samuel (a.k.a. The Bullitts) and produced by Jay-Z, dropped Thursday. Majors (Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) is joined in the cast by Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary Fields, Regina King as Trudy Smith, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Delroy Lindo as U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth, and more.

After Nat Love finds out his enemy Rufus Buck is getting out of prison, he reassembles his gang to track him down on a revenge mission. Rufus Buck, meanwhile, also has his own crew of dedicated supporters who won’t take kindly to Love’s revenge efforts.

Peep the new teaser for The Harder They Fall up top. The western hits Netflix and select theaters this fall.

The film marks Samuel’s feature directorial debut. Last summer, Samuel—who previously worked on The Great Gatsby: Music From Baz Luhrmann’s Film—signed with Verve following a Deadline-reported “lengthy pursuit by all the agencies.”

In October 2020, production on The Harder They Fall was paused after a member of the production crew tested positive for COVID-19. In March of that year, Elba himself had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining in New Mexico.

Samuel’s highly anticipated western entry was featured earlier this year in Netflix’s compilation trailer for its 2021 slate of releases. Revisit that below.

And below, get a closer glimpse by way of some first look photos:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix