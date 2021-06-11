Netflix has officially announced the full cast for the upcoming live-action “Resident Evil” series.

The live-action series, based on the popular Capcom horror-survival series, will feature Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels,) Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, and Lance Reddick (John Wick), who will star as Dr. Albert Wesker, captain of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team. The showrunner is Andrew Dabb, who is known for his writing behind the esteemed series Supernatural.

The series will add new characters and a new story to the Resident Evil universe, with the events of the live-action series taking place “nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus,” when an outbreak “reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. While Netflix remains mum on many of the other details, including many of the character’s names, they divulged that the first season will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

The Resident Evil franchise over the years has included video games, comic books, novels, and a film series starring Milla Jovovich. The new series will be produced by Constantin Film, which is the original company responsible for the films.

The cast announcement comes as Capcom finds itself in some hot water over allegations and a lawsuit that claims they stole the artwork for Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry from artist Judy A. Juracek. She claimed Capcom knowingly used images from her book Surfaces without her consent. Hopefully the lawsuit is worked out amicably. The latest game in the franchise, Resident Evil Village was released back in April to critical acclaim.