Beloved character actor Ned Thomas Beatty, who appeared in iconic films like Superman and Network, has passed away, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He was 83 years old.

“Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” his manager, Deborah Miller, said in a statement. “His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all,”

Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, Beatty first appeared as Bobby Trippe in the classic thriller Deliverance, and went on to appear in a plethora of acclaimed films. He often played complex villains that were both malicious and unhinged, but simultaneously charismatic. He gained notoriety as the TV executive Howard Beale in Network, who gave an emboldened speech to the film’s protagonist. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars.

Beatty also appeared as Lex Luthor’s minion Otis in 1978’s Superman, getting to work alongside Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve. He also played Martin Dardis in All the President’s Men and Senator Charles Meachum in Shooter.

Beatty eventually went on to be the voice of the terrifying Lot’s-o-Huggin’ Bear in Toy Story 3, as well as

He also dabbled in TV, starring in Law & Order, Roseanne, The Boys, M*A*S*H, CSI and Murder, She Wrote. According to TMZ, Beatty went quietly in his sleep and his death was not COVID-related.

Beatty is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson and his eight children and grandchildren.