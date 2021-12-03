In basketball, as in life, there’s often beauty in hardship and imperfection. To get better, you have to build on your losses, breaking yourself down only to put yourself back together stronger than before. Artist Victor Solomon (Literally Balling) understands that well, as does the NBA 2K brand. Together, Solomon and NBA 2K have teamed up to celebrate the release of NBA 2K22, collaborating on a hoops-themed kintsugi kit.

Kintsugi is the storied, ancient craft of repairing broken pottery with gold-dusted lacquer, celebrating the imperfections and showing the beauty in resurrecting something to make it new again, much like an athlete’s journey to greatness.

The Solomon x NBA 2K kintsugi kit comes with a ceramic NBA 2K basketball sculpture, a copy of NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, a Midnight Black PlayStation® 5 DualSense™ controller, a Victor Solomon “Heat Check” candle, gold dust, a gold hammer, glue, and a step-by-step tutorial describing how to break and create, your own one-of-one, perfectly imperfect collaborative sculpture. The best part is you can enter for a chance to win one of 12 NBA 2K22 Kintsugi kits, with one winner selected each day between December 13 and December 24, 2021.