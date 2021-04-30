While Ashton Kutcher has a keen eye for good investments before they hit it big, his wife Mila Kunis is apparently not as adept.

Kunis told Stephen Colbert in a new interview that when her husband told her about Uber and Bitcoin years ago, she tried to dissuade him from investing in both. She explained that her dad is a former cab driver, so she “grew up on tips” from his job. So when Kutcher explained the concept of Uber to her, that “it’s kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive a cab,” she thought it was “the worst idea ever.”

Kutcher even tried to show Kunis how it worked. “And he was like, ‘Let me get you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test it out,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ I was furious at him.”

While Kunis thought she has “really good gut instincts on consumer goods,” Kutcher’s intuition has proven to be better for early investing. “He’ll bring me companies and be like, ‘Here’s a company we’re thinking of investing in,’” she said. “The best part about him is he’s really smart about including me in everything and making sure I’m aware of everything that’s happening. He’s also really smart at knowing sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

Kunis also discouraged him from investing in Bitcoin over eight years ago. When she had initial worries about the fact that it isn’t FDIC insured, he said, “‘That’s the point!’ And I was like, ‘Well I think this is a horrible idea.’ And he went, ‘Cool, we’re investing it.’” In addition to Uber and Bitcoin, Kutcher was an early investor in Airbnb and Skype.