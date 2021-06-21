The original movie Batman is back. Well, sort of.

Fans of the popular DC franchise have been buzzing this weekend over set photos from The Flash, which show 1989 Batman actor Michael Keaton not back in his trusty batsuit, but rather his Bruce Wayne attire. Albeit with a bit more grey hair. Director Andy Muschietti previously teased the Batman costume himself on Instagram.

In the new image taken from the movie’s London set, Keaton is seen as an older version of Wayne presumably in an alternate timeline from the most recent DCEU films, which would draw inspiration from DC’s Flashpoint, as comicbook.com points out.

BREAKING: We have our first look at Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne in #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/BXP7xRvarC — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

The images of Keaton’s Batman also come the same day photos of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl began to surface, so it’s safe to say it’s been a busy one for DC fans.

HD look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/27ZcjZYCHb — DC Updates (@UpdatedDC) June 20, 2021

In the upcoming film, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (The Flash) will also star alongside Ben Affleck’s more recent version of Batman.

“[Ben Affleck’s Batman] ‘s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There’s a familiarity there,” Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair. “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

