We’re a week away from the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were getting your Olympics-themed collectibles and gear ready to support your favorites. Some might even be in the mood for a bit of nostalgia; take it back all the way to 1992, when the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team became the first to utilize active players in the NBA, destroying all competition on their way to winning a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. With the athletes they had aligned, it was no shock that this team was averaging 44-point defeats of their competition.

To commemorate this historic team, Funko has added Pop! vinyl figures that highlight this era, featuring 1992 Olympics uniform-adorned figures for Larry Bird, Karl Malone, and Magic Johnson alongside the dynamic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who were dominating as Bulls teammates at the time, and can now be seen rocking their U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team gear in the latest Funko! Pop release.

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

These Jordan and Pippen figures are the latest figures added to Funko’s NBA Legends line, and are the first USA Basketball figures to hit the Funko Pop! line. They were made available at Target starting at 9AM ET this morning; order your’s today! Check out more images of these 1992 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team Funko Pop! figures below.

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko