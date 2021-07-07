All over the United States, school’s out for high school and college kids. It’s the first full month of summer vacation, which means more time to travel, see people, and try new things. But if this heat wave doesn’t let up anytime soon? It also means we’ll be spending a chunk of that time indoors with the AC cranked up, catching up on the games we missed over the last several months.



Now is the time to play catchup; July is a slow month, relatively speaking. Most of the anticipated releases this month are remakes or sequels to established franchises. Hopefully, there will be a surprise breakout hit that catches us off guard; as we know, the hype does not always match the quality.



Here is your video game news roundup for July 2021.