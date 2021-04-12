Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child, the couple revealed to Esquire magazine.

In an exclusive to Esquire published Monday, the Home Alone star and Disney Channel actress announced the birth of their son, Dakota Song Culkin. The first child for both actors, the baby boy arrived last Monday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces. He is named in honor of Culkin’s late sister, who died in 2008 after being hit by a car.

“We’re overjoyed,” the proud parents said in a joint statement.

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, have been romantically linked since they first met in Thailand on the set of the 2017 film Changeland. In the summer of 2019, the couple moved in together, buying a “charming house” in Los Angeles that’s now home to three cats, a few fish, a Shiba Inu, and a blue-headed parrot.

During an interview with Esquire last year, Culkin shed light on their plans to start a family. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” he told the publication. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”