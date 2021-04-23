Some Iron Man fans are pleading with Marvel to bring Tony Stark back to life.

As pointed out by Variety, a new billboard in Los Angeles is calling on the studio to revive the character of Iron Man, who died saving the universe in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. portrayed the superhero for over a decade, appearing in stand-alone Iron Man films in addition to MCU’s Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and every Avengers installment.

The billboard read: “For our beloved hero, please bring back Tony Stark #bringbacktonystarktolife,” and included the date 4/24/21, which marks the two-year anniversary of Endgame’s worldwide release. It remains unclear who was behind the billboard.

Although Downey acknowledges the demands to bring Iron Man back to the big-screen, he’s suggested he has no intention of reprising the role. He addressed the issue during a 2020 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, when the titular host described how Tony Stark resurrection could play out.

“Here’s what I think, they go through a few semi-lackluster Avengers movies without you,” Rogan said. “Here’s the scene: There’s a moment where the world’s fate is at stake and they’ve realized they need a super genius. Then they figure out how to restart that time machine. C’mon, man, and the audience sees you when you step out of that thing … the way people would freak out if you came back. Think about it.”

Downey was clearly amused by Rogan’s pitch, but explained why he didn’t see himself returning to the MCU anytime soon.

“To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character,” Downey said. “There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”