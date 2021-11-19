Scrolling IG the other day, I saw a remix of the Dune (2021) poster that dropped back in August, featuring WWE Superstar Liv Morgan—aka current No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship—replacing Timothée Chalamet. You won’t see me denying that placement. In Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, described as “the ducal heir to the House of Atreides.” He can use The Voice to make folks do his bidding, and he has these visions of the future that guide his actions. There’s also this whole thing with Zendaya and a sandworm, but don’t get ahead of yourself. This is about Liv Morgan finally fulfilling her quest to become a World Champion in the WWE.

Sure, comparing Liv Morgan and Paul Atreides isn’t a clear one-to-one, but we aren’t going to act like Liv hasn’t been working towards the very moment that she got earlier this week on Raw, where Liv—decked out in all-red, both on-brand and representing a freed hero—confronted current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, demanding that Lynch acknowledge (pun intended?) her, or at the very least watch as she proves that she’s very capable of taking the Raw Women’s Championship from her. Liv put Becky on notice, giving us a peak into what we may be seeing from these two down the line.

Days after calling Lynch the b-word(!) on Raw and getting the best of one of the Four Horsewomen, Morgan spoke with Complex about some of her recent pop culture-leaning ‘fits, gearing up for Survivor Series—which airs this Sunday night on Peacock—life on the Wonderland Ranch, and her eventual Championship match against Lynch.