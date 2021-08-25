While shooting the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, actress Letitia Wright has been hospitalized with minor injuries, Deadline reports.

Sources told the outlet that Wright, who plays MCU fan favorite Shuri, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following an incident involving a stunt rig. “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a spokesperson for Marvel Studios confirmed. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

Those familiar with the production say the incident is not likely to change the shooting schedule. Production first started on Wakanda Forever back in June in Atlanta. Wright is expected to reprise her role as Shuri, while Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman are also set to return. Additionally, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne will make their MCU debuts in the film.

Plans for the Black Panther sequel were changed after Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the lead character T’Challa in the first film, died from colon cancer last year. Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed in December 2020 that T’Challa would not be recast, and star Lupita Nyong’o said director-writer Ryan Coogler “reshaped” the film to honor Boseman’s “legacy and portrayal of T’Challa.”

“And his idea, the way in which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world," she said. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.