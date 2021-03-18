Amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce, there’s reportedly concerns from Kim that Ye might be going through another bipolar episode.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a source familiar with the separated couple says Kim is taking Kanye’s refusal to speak to her during the divorce, as reported earlier this month, is a big cause of concern for her. “Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids,” the source said. “Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business.”

That’s the approach Kanye has also seemingly taken since it was first reported the two were splitting. Gap’s CEO Sonia Syngal recently provided an update on the 10-year partnership between Yeezy and Gap that’s on the way, and said that Ye has been “very, very focused” on the collaboration. Sources said this month that Kanye recently changed all his phone numbers and told Kim, “You can contact me through my security.”

In 2018, Kanye revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. During his bizarre Presidential campaign last year, friends and family reportedly expressed concern that Ye was in the midst of a bipolar episode. His 2018 album Ye notably featured cover art that read, “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome.” The record also featured lyrics that focused on mental health issues.