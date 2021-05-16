Kim Kardashian now owns a piece of music history.

On her Instagram Stories Sunday, Kim shared that she purchased Janet Jackson’s outfit from her 1993 “If” music video, just in time for Janet’s 55th birthday this weekend.

“Happy birthday queen!” Kim wrote. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”

The entire fit, a cropped suede top with black lace-up pants as sold by Juilen’s Auctions, went for an impressive $25,000 during its “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson,” a three-day auction in celebration of the pop icon’s birthday. In response to Kim’s big win, Jackson herself shared her excitement on the TV and fashion star owning a piece of her personal wardrobe.

“Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she also wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian may now own the Janet-era keepsake, but she isn’t the only one who scored on some Jackson memorbilia this weekend. The “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction reportedly sold over 1,000 items from Janet’s career with her ensemble from the “Scream” music video earning $125,000 in its winning bid. In addition, Jackson’s 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour jacket, “1814” cap and black satin gloves earned an additional $81,250.

In the past, Kim’s family has prided themselves on copping Jackson memorbilia. Most recently, Kim and Kanye West purchased their daughter North a jacket worn by none other than Michael Jackson back in 1997 for an undisclosed amount.