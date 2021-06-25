Fresh off of his starring role in Netflix’s Fatherhood, Kevin Hart and Motortrend have collaborated on a new original series, Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, which premieres July 2 on the Motortrend app. The series follows Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz (John Clausell, Ron “Boss” Everline, Will “Spank” Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells) learning how the travel the classic car aficionado road. They also make us laugh...a lot. You’ll see the Crew hitting events like Scottsdale's annual Barrett-Jackson auction, getting valuable automotive knowledge from the best builders in the game, and even get into restoring their own vehicles!

Image via Kevin Kwan

Hart and the Boyz being their Muscle Car Crew journey by evaluating their own vehicles alongside some serious vehicles, in hopes of finding a builder who can help them get their cars in muscle car shape. It’s a dope mix of car knowledge, humor, and camaraderie that we’ve not seen before with these kinds of series. If you’re a car enthusiast, love to laugh, and want to see what Kevin and the Boyz get into, this is the show for you.

Get a glimpse of the series up above, as well as some images from the series below, and be sure to lock into the Motortrend app for all things Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew starting July 2.