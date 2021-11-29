Kevin Hart has never been silent about his goal to become a billionaire by age 45.

The comedian-turned-businessman, now aged 42, previously spoke in 2018 about his vision—explaining that by the time he turns 45, “you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.”

In a new CBS Mornings discussion with Gayle King, the funnyman elaborated on why that goal is so important to him, and why it isn’t really about the money as much as it’s about the status that comes with it.

“It’s not about the money,” Hart said. “It’s about the title of a billionaire. What does that mean, how did you get there? What was your road to getting there? The point is about the other Black kids that are from where I’m from, from the inner cities, the places that are told that so much is impossible. Well, you can see it is possible. You can have a real eye-sight of someone that did it, that can talk to you in a way that you understand and you know.”

Hart continued, explaining that “having conversations, giving information, providing opportunities, it’s the bigger side of what that means.”

“You’re no longer for self, you’re for other people,” Hart added.

The star, whose current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $200 million, has been a part of some lucrative projects in the past, including two Jumanji remakes that brought in $1.8 billion combined at the box office.

Recently, his own HartBeat Productions, alongside Complex Networks, Klutch Originals, and Haven Entertainment were announced to be teaming up on a docuseries following the saga of the Bishop Sycamore High School football team.

“As soon as I started following this story, I was immediately drawn to it and knew it was something that myself and my team at HartBeat had to dive into,” Hart said back in September. “HBP thrives in the doc-series space. We understand how to break down stories and capture the most interesting and honest moments in a narrative. We know this con comes with a robust backstory and cannot wait to share it with the world.”