In the Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast episode that came out on Wednesday, Kate Winslet was talking about her role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. That part sees her playing a detective in Delaware County, which is in Pennsylvania, despite the slightly confusing name. In an effort to nail the role, she went the extra mile of trying to get down the local accent (to be expected) and also of subscribing to the local newspaper (a little more dedicated). She also familiarized herself with the area, which meant entering the East-Coast-specific convenience store Wawa. The chain’s reputation, as she saw it, was comparable to Atlantis or El Dorado or whatever other legendary place you can think of.

“It almost felt like a mythical place … Wawa,” she said. “By the time I got there, I was like, ‘It’s real!’ Walking into a Wawa ultimately felt like, it was kind of an honor, in a funny way, because to me that was the heart of Delco. So to finally walk through the door of a Wawa; I don’t know why I felt like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m here, I belong. This is where it’s at. Wawa.’”

She was mainly into the establishment’s coffee. She added that co-star Evan Peters was really into their hoagies.

“He would say, ’Ugh, you gotta try the Gobbler,” she continued. “And it was this gigantic sub, basically—or hoagie, this huge hoagie. It’s basically a Thanksgiving meal in a hoagie. He was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I just eat that thing and I pass out.’ And I’d be like, ‘I’m not surprised! I’m not surprised, Evan!’”

This is all very niche stuff, but some of those who know/are familiar with what a Wawa is made that subject trend on Friday. By modern-social media standards, this is about as wholesome as it gets: