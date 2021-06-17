Jordyn Woods is a lightning rod. Woods is a full-on brand and there's no signs of her slowing down. She sat down with Speedy to talk about a wide range of topics including her brand, wishing she worked at Starbucks, getting a Birkin for appearing in a Gunna video and much more.
Jordyn Woods On Feeling Oversexualized, Getting A Birkin From Gunna, Un-Friendzoning Karl Towns
