Joe Rogan, whose foot would appear to be almost permanently in his mouth, is worried about straight white men not being allowed to talk.

During a recent discussion on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and guest Joe List reflected on the current status of what Rogan referred to as “edgy comedy,” using the 2007 hit Superbad as a benchmark. The ensuing talk saw List reflecting on a mental health podcast he listened to recently during which the “straight white guy” host reflected on how his self-deprecating style of humor could be viewed as offensive due to his inherent privilege.

“They were literally discussing earnestly how straight white men shouldn’t really try to be funny,” List said.

At that point, around five minutes into the video excerpt above, Rogan offered some comments that have since been meticulously picked apart.

“You can never be woke enough,” Rogan said. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line. And if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to [where] straight white men are not allowed to talk because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history. It’ll be, you’re not allowed to go outside because so many people were imprisoned for so many years. I’m not joking. It really will get there.”

From there, Rogan proposed that everyone should “be nice to each other” and lamented those who he argues have been “taking advantage” of “this weirdness” in the current culture.

“There’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture and that becomes their thing,” Rogan said “Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. You know, it’s fucking crazy times.”

Of course, the whole “straight white men are not allowed to talk” prediction is—among other things—ridiculous.

Previously, Rogan received pushback from Dr. Anthony Fauci and John Oliver (among others) for his comments on COVID-19 vaccines. While Rogan later clarified he is “not an anti-vax person,” many maintained the argument that—given the size of Rogan’s audience and the public’s tendency to favor excerpts over full stories—the damage was done.

