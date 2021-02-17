Jesse Plemons is the latest star to join the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Breaking Bad and Fargo actor will be working with Scorsese for the second time, per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, as the A-list director makes his second-ever big-budget feature for streaming. Plemons previously worked with Scorsese on his Netflix hit The Irishman. He’s the newest addition to a cast that already includes several Scorsese regulars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

This story is being updated.