If you’ve ever had the desire to see Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista trade barbs and crack skulls on screen, you might be in luck. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show, Momoa revealed that he and Bautista have talked about making a Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop film together.

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film,’” Momoa said. “We love each other, you know, obviously we met on See, we’re on Dune together, so I said absolutely. And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

Momoa appeared to be incredibly confident that their buddy cop idea will happen, even though it’s currently without a script, or studio backing. The Aquaman star believes having him and Bautista topline a film with a concept like this one is all you need to lure producers and audiences alike.

“It sells itself, bro,” he argued. “Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.”

Bautista suggested on Twitter last week that he and Momoa should star in a buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch.

Leitch’s directorial credits include Atomic Blonde, Hobbs & Shaw, and the upcoming Brad Pitt-led action thriller Bullet Train.

Bautista will play Edo Voss, brother of Baba Voss, portrayed by Momoa, in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series See, which premieres on Aug. 27. The two are also part of a star-studded cast in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film Dune. It’s scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.