The highly-anticipated In the Heights premiere is just days away. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony Award-winning musical, the film hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11, 2021. The movie was initially set for release on June 26, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, less than two weeks before the release, the studio has released an exclusive clip from the movie of the cast performing one of the most memorable songs from the play, titled “96,000.”

In the “If I Won The Lotto” scene from the movie, Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos), who owns a bodega in Washington Heights, closes up shop due to a blackout. As he, his friends Benny, Sonny, and Graffiti Pete head to the public pool, they find out that Usnavi’s bodega has sold a winning lottery ticket worth $96,000. The guys start to fantasize about what they would do if they won the money. Graffiti Pete realizes how many spray cans he could buy, while Benny says he would pay for business school, become rich, and play golf with Tiger Woods. Usnavi serves him with a bit of a reality check, saying, “96Gs ain’t enough to retire,” and after taxes, there won’t be much left.

In the play, the rest of the characters on the block start to imagine what they would do if they won the money, which for many people is a small fortune. The musical number is larger than life and so iconic that the cast from the Broadway play performed it at the 2008 Tony Awards—and now fans get to watch it on the big screen. People looking forward to the movie have started taking on the In the Heights Challenge on TikTok, where they use the audio from “96,000” to say all they would do with that kind of money. TikTok users list paying off credit cards, helping their parents, buying a car, or investing—the “responsible” things to do. They then do a mash-up with the “In the Heights” song and share what they would actually buy, including lavish vacations, shopping sprees, dream wedding dresses, and yachts.

Also inspired by the scene from the movie, Warner Bros. is teaming up with Dominican Pilsner beer Presidente, and they will be giving one fan $96,000 ahead of the movie’s release. For a chance to win, fans have to submit how they would use that money to pursue their passions and dreams. Presidente Chairman Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Washington Heights and a small panel, will choose the winner.



Watch the exclusive clip below. In the Heights opens in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.