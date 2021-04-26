Lin-Manuel Miranda took a moment during this year’s Oscars ceremony to introduce his upcoming film In the Heights, which tells the story of a first-generation Dominican-American bodega owner named Usnavi de la Vega, who is living in New York’s Washington Heights. After inheriting his grandmother’s fortune, Usnavi becomes caught up in an emotional tug-of-war over closing his store and retiring to his parents’ home of the Dominican Republic. The film is based on Miranda’s hit Broadway play of the same name.

Check out the latest trailer below.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), and Leslie Grace. The movie adaptation is based on the book written by Quiara Alegría Hudes that inspired Miranda to bring her work to the stage. Hudes also penned the film’s screenplay. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was given the tall task of directing the project, capturing the play’s vibrancy and passion, while also placing a spotlight on the neighborhood of Washington Heights, a character all its own.

In the Heights will be released simultaneously on June 18 in theaters and on HBO Max.