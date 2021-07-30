The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s hugely anticipated House of Gucci has arrived.

Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, House of Gucci follows the real-life story of Reggiani’s involvement in orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and the former head of Gucci. As you might’ve guessed, the riveting clip is filled with some bold fashion choices from the two leads, who spent the early part of the pandemic shooting the film in Italy. We got our first official look at Driver and Gaga as their characters back in March.

Rounding out the stacked cast is Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek, three of whom are featured in the brand new character posters, including one of Jared Leto looking unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci. House of Gucci is currently scheduled to land in theaters on Nov. 24, with a streaming release on Paramount+ to follow later down the line.