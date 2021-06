A new trailer for Halloween Kills has arrived.

You can check out the clip, which features Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode, up top.

In addition to Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers are also part of the film’s cast. Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green and was written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to drop on October 15, 2021.

